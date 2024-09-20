The Manhunt

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
A Christmas nightmare unfolds when a man is sprayed in the face with a dangerous chemical.
A history of robbing and conning catches up to Elisa and Roman on Christmas morning.
Elisa witnesses strange phenomena in the woods where a young boy went missing.
A young woman is found dead with her mouth stapled shut. Did someone want to silence her?
Rocher and Elisa race against time to prevent the killer from getting to his next target.
The team tries to solve a murder with no leads; a man from Elisa’s past shows up.
Elisa joins the squad. Can she prove herself? Will her background come to light?
When Rocher witnesses a crime, he investigates the case along with a mysterious woman.
A concierge is brutally beaten to death and a room full of mannequins is their only lead.
The events of 1992 come rushing back to Rocher while he is in a coma.