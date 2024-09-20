The Nectar of the Mayan Gods

Pati is in the magic town of Maní to learn about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey. A cooperative of women who protect the endangered Melipona, a stingless bee native to Yucatán, invites her to join in a Mayan energy cleansing ritual involving buñuelos made with Melipona honey. Then she visits a family living by the traditional “Solar Maya,” meaning they grow everything they eat.