Ridley

Swansong, Part 2

Season 1 Episode 6 | 47m 15s

Ridley’s initial inquiries into the search for Luke Marbury draw a blank, but when a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection. Further links between the case and dark secrets carefully buried for decades begin to emerge.

Aired: 07/22/23 | Expires: 06/16/24
Funding for Ridley is provided by Viking.
Watch 47:13
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 2
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Episode: S2 E8 | 47:13
Watch 49:08
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 1
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:08
Watch 47:16
Ridley
Fool For Love, Part 2
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
Episode: S2 E6 | 47:16
Watch 47:57
Ridley
Fool For Love, Part 1
When a man is shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site, Ridley investigates.
Episode: S2 E5 | 47:57
Watch 47:38
Ridley
The Hollow Tree, Part 2
When another body is found murdered, the pressure builds to find the killer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 47:38
Watch 48:38
Ridley
The Hollow Tree, Part 1
When a body is found in the woods, Ridley unearths a connection to a cold case.
Episode: S2 E3 | 48:38
Watch 47:04
Ridley
A Sleeping Tiger, Part 2
Ridley and Carol's investigation unveils connections to a stud farm, a drug dealer, and a businesss.
Episode: S2 E2 | 47:04
Watch 49:42
Ridley
A Sleeping Tiger, Part 1
Ridley investigates a jewelry heist that soon turns into a murder case.
Episode: S2 E1 | 49:42
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07