© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Ridley

The Numbered Days, Part 2

Season 1 Episode 8 | 47m 07s

Ridley discovers a shocking connection between the murder case and the arson attack which killed his own family. Ridley finds himself closing in on the truth of what happened on that fateful night.

Aired: 08/05/23 | Expires: 06/16/24
Funding for Ridley is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 47:13
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 2
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Episode: S2 E8 | 47:13
Watch 49:08
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 1
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:08
Watch 4:30
Nature
NATURE - Season 43
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S43 | 4:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Silverback
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Preview: S43 E1 | 0:30
Watch 49:10
Moonflower Murders
Episode 6
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
Episode: S2024 E6 | 49:10
Watch 47:16
Ridley
Fool For Love, Part 2
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
Episode: S2 E6 | 47:16
Watch 48:01
Van der Valk
Episode 6: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 2
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Episode: S4 E6 | 48:01
Watch 49:52
Moonflower Murders
Episode 5
The Endicotts reveal someone had a motive to kill Cecily.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 49:52
Watch 47:57
Ridley
Fool For Love, Part 1
When a man is shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site, Ridley investigates.
Episode: S2 E5 | 47:57
Watch 46:29
Van der Valk
Episode 5: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 1
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
Episode: S4 E5 | 46:29
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Ridley Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 47:13
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 2
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Episode: S2 E8 | 47:13
Watch 49:08
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 1
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:08
Watch 47:16
Ridley
Fool For Love, Part 2
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
Episode: S2 E6 | 47:16
Watch 47:57
Ridley
Fool For Love, Part 1
When a man is shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site, Ridley investigates.
Episode: S2 E5 | 47:57
Watch 47:38
Ridley
The Hollow Tree, Part 2
When another body is found murdered, the pressure builds to find the killer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 47:38
Watch 48:38
Ridley
The Hollow Tree, Part 1
When a body is found in the woods, Ridley unearths a connection to a cold case.
Episode: S2 E3 | 48:38
Watch 47:04
Ridley
A Sleeping Tiger, Part 2
Ridley and Carol's investigation unveils connections to a stud farm, a drug dealer, and a businesss.
Episode: S2 E2 | 47:04
Watch 49:42
Ridley
A Sleeping Tiger, Part 1
Ridley investigates a jewelry heist that soon turns into a murder case.
Episode: S2 E1 | 49:42
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15