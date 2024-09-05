The Hollow Tree, Part 2

Extras
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
The Endicotts reveal someone had a motive to kill Cecily.
When a man is shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site, Ridley investigates.
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
The investigation continues after another shocking murder. Could Cobie Stegenga now be the prime sus
Susan meets with Alan’s ex-partner and learns a shocking secret.
When a body is found in the woods, Ridley unearths a connection to a cold case.
Ridley and Carol's investigation unveils connections to a stud farm, a drug dealer, and a businesss.
Ridley investigates a jewelry heist that soon turns into a murder case.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.