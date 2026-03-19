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Rise of the Nazis

Politics

Season 1 Episode 1 | 55m 21s

Learn the chain of events that propels Hitler from the fringes to the heart of the government. After leading a failed coup in 1923, he turns the Nazis into a legitimate, mainstream party and plots to overthrow Germany’s political elite.

Aired: 11/09/20 | Expires: 05/30/21
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