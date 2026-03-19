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Rise of the Nazis

The First Six Months in Power

Season 1 Episode 2 | 54m 57s

Discover the measures Chancellor Hitler takes to dismantle the German state. The Nazis have the power to ban free speech, books are burned, and Jewish people, gay people and those holding anti-Nazi beliefs begin to disappear.

Aired: 11/16/20 | Expires: 06/06/21
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 3:02
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:45
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Wetland Buffet
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:45
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine Confronts Sister Julienne
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:09
Watch 1:51
Call the Midwife
Geoffrey Visits Sister Veronica
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:51
Watch 3:34
Wilding
From Tamed to Wild
Charlie and Isabella face many challenges with their Wilding Project.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:34
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life on the Plains Preview
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
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Watch 55:49
Rise of the Nazis
Home Front
After Stalingrad, Hitler leaves it to the men around him to pull Germany from the abyss.
Episode: S2 E3 | 55:49
Watch 54:52
Rise of the Nazis
Stalingrad
It’s 1942, and Hitler has just lost the Battle of Moscow. German troops are desperate.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:52
Watch 54:40
Rise of the Nazis
Barbarossa
The battles on the Eastern Front are viewed by many as the defining conflict of WWII.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:40
Watch 55:45
Rise of the Nazis
Night of the Long Knives
See how Hitler finds himself caught between Germany’s president and the Nazis’ power base.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:45
Watch 55:21
Rise of the Nazis
Politics
See the events that propel Hitler from the fringes to the heart of the government.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:21