Code Switching: Survival Ritual In Plain Sight

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Sir Bryn Terfel performs "If I Were a Rich Man" with the Vienna Philharmonic.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Latest Episodes
Tank Ball meets duck hunters and reexamines one of humanity’s oldest rituals - the hunt.
Tank Ball learns about the sacred Green Corn Ceremony practiced by Indigenous communities.
Tank Ball explores the musical tradition of corridos at the U.S. - Mexico Border.
Tank Ball discovers the significance of river baptisms for the Black community.
Tank Ball explores the spiritual practice of Hoodoo and the ritual of ancestral worship.
Tank Ball explores the Super Sunday ritual of Mardi Gras Indians in New Orleans.
Join Tank Ball as she explores the Haitian Independence Day ritual of making soup joumou.
Host Tank Ball explores the history of Louisiana’s forbidden Black burials.