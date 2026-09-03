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Ritual

Second Lines: Poetry In Motion

Season 2 Episode 2 | 10m 01s

What is a New Orleans second line, and which second line rituals are deeply embedded in New Orleans culture? In this episode of Ritual, Tank Ball explores the history of second lines in New Orleans, including “jazz funerals” and the brass bands that lead them.

Aired: 09/02/26
Funding for RITUAL is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
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