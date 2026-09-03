Second Lines: Poetry In Motion

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Latest Episodes
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Ritual Season 2
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Ritual Season 1
This episode expands the definition of ritual into communication.
Tank Ball meets duck hunters and reexamines one of humanity’s oldest rituals - the hunt.
Tank Ball learns about the sacred Green Corn Ceremony practiced by Indigenous communities.
Tank Ball explores the musical tradition of corridos at the U.S. - Mexico Border.
Tank Ball discovers the significance of river baptisms for the Black community.
Tank Ball explores the spiritual practice of Hoodoo and the ritual of ancestral worship.
Tank Ball explores the Super Sunday ritual of Mardi Gras Indians in New Orleans.
Join Tank Ball as she explores the Haitian Independence Day ritual of making soup joumou.
Host Tank Ball explores the history of Louisiana’s forbidden Black burials.