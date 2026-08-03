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Independent Lens

My Omaha | Trailer

Season 28 Episode 2 | 30s

As Omaha is shaken by protests and a polarizing death tied to the movement, filmmaker Nick Beaulieu navigates family conflict, personal reckoning, and the lived realities of racial justice activists. What begins as an investigation into division becomes an intimate exploration of what it takes to stay connected when our deepest beliefs pull us apart.

Extras
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
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Secrets of the Dead
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Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
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American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:20
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:54
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:01
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