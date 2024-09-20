© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Secrets of the Dead

Nero’s Sunken City

Season 16 Episode 3 | 55m 11s

Explore some iconic historical moments while debunking long-held myths and shining new light on past events. Advances in investigative techniques, forensic science and historical scholarship offer new evidence on forgotten mysteries.

Aired: 03/28/17 | Expires: 01/31/24
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Strike
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Preview: S26 E10 | 0:30
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 2:57
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Great Migrations Extended Trailer
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Preview: 2:57
Watch 3:41
Resistance: They Fought Back
Resistance in the Ghettos
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
Clip: S1 | 3:41
Watch 5:02
Resistance: They Fought Back
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Clip: S1 | 5:02
Watch 3:26
Resistance: They Fought Back
Jewish Partisans in the Forest
Many groups of Jews escaped the ghettos to fight in the forests, denying these areas to Germans.
Clip: S1 | 3:26
Watch 2:54
Resistance: They Fought Back
The Evolution of Armed Resistance
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
Clip: S1 | 2:54
Watch 1:46
Resistance: They Fought Back
Jewish Uprisings in the Camps
Even in Nazi death camps, Jews rebelled.
Clip: S1 | 1:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 22
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 21
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 20
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 19
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 18
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 17
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 16
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 15
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 14
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 13
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 12
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 11
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 10
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 9
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 8
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 7
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 6
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 5
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 4
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E4 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Field of Vampires
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
Episode: S22 E2 | 55:15
Watch 55:23
Secrets of the Dead
The Civil War's Lost Massacre
A search for the remains of Black Union soldiers murdered toward the end of the Civil War.
Episode: S22 E1 | 55:23
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Herculaneum Scrolls
Scientists attempt to read ancient scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.
Episode: S21 E6 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Mozart's Sister
Learn the untold story of Maria Anna Mozart, Wolfgang’s older sister and collaborator.
Episode: S21 E5 | 55:15
Watch 54:45
Secrets of the Dead
Returning to Babylon
Archaeologists search for Assyrian artifacts that survived the Isis occupation of Mosul.
Episode: S21 E4 | 54:45
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Princes in the Tower
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Episode: S21 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Death in Britannia
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Episode: S21 E2 | 55:15
Watch 54:45
Secrets of the Dead
Eiffel's Race to the Top
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.
Episode: S21 E1 | 54:45