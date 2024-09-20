© 2024 Connecticut Public

Secrets of the Dead

Viking Warrior Queen

Season 18 Episode 4 | 55m 21s

Join a team of archaeologists as they examine one of the most significant Viking graves ever found and test the DNA of the remains of the female warrior buried inside, rewriting our understanding of Viking society.

Aired: 07/06/20 | Expires: 03/22/23
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 22
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 21
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 20
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 19
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 18
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 17
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 16
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 15
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 14
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 13
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 12
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 11
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 10
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 9
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 8
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 7
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 6
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 5
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 4
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E4 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Field of Vampires
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
Episode: S22 E2 | 55:15
Watch 55:23
Secrets of the Dead
The Civil War's Lost Massacre
A search for the remains of Black Union soldiers murdered toward the end of the Civil War.
Episode: S22 E1 | 55:23
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Herculaneum Scrolls
Scientists attempt to read ancient scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.
Episode: S21 E6 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Mozart's Sister
Learn the untold story of Maria Anna Mozart, Wolfgang’s older sister and collaborator.
Episode: S21 E5 | 55:15
Watch 54:45
Secrets of the Dead
Returning to Babylon
Archaeologists search for Assyrian artifacts that survived the Isis occupation of Mosul.
Episode: S21 E4 | 54:45
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Princes in the Tower
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Episode: S21 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Death in Britannia
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Episode: S21 E2 | 55:15
Watch 54:45
Secrets of the Dead
Eiffel's Race to the Top
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.
Episode: S21 E1 | 54:45