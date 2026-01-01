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The Last Twins

The Last Twins of Auschwitz Reunite After Decades

3m 25s

Decades after surviving Auschwitz, the twins reunite in an emotional gathering in Jerusalem. Through shared stories, remembrance, and a symbolic Bar Mitzvah ceremony, they honor the past while reflecting on survival, loss, and the responsibility of carrying their history forward.

Funding for the PBS presentation of THE LAST TWINS provided by The Sylvia A. and Simon B. Poyta Programming Endowment to Fight Antisemitism.
Extras
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American Masters
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Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
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The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
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The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
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Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
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Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
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Learn along with Daniel Tiger about all the sights and sounds of different bathrooms.
Clip: 5:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
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Put your creative skills to the test and build a boat with Daniel Tiger and Ana Platypus!
Clip: 7:05
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
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There are lots of different clothes that neighbors wear... Let's dress up and pretend.
Clip: 4:06
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Clip: 3:38
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:19:24
The Last Twins
The Last Twins
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 1:19:24