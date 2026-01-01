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The Last Twins

My Mother's Eyes

6m 26s

An animated first-person account of Lusia Rosenzweig Milch's escape and survival story from Nazi-occupied Poland during the Holocaust. Lusia details the last time she saw her mother, what conditions were like before the Nazi occupation, and then how she managed to flee from Nazi captors and hide for the duration of the Holocaust until liberation.

Aired: 06/14/26 | Expires: 04/12/29
Funding for the PBS presentation of THE LAST TWINS provided by The Sylvia A. and Simon B. Poyta Programming Endowment to Fight Antisemitism.
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
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Everyone in the neighborhood has a special bedtime routine!
Clip: 8:53
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Classroom Helpers Gameplay
You can be a helper along with Daniel's classmates by caring for and cleaning up the classroom.
Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
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Clip: 5:54
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Clip: 7:05
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Clip: 4:06
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