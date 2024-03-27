This Upside Down Cave Is a Microscopic Warzone

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Many groups of Jews escaped the ghettos to fight in the forests, denying these areas to Germans.
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
Even in Nazi death camps, Jews rebelled.
Latest Episodes
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
What does one of Earth's harshest environments teach us about planet survival?
At 87º Celcius, the Grand Prismatic Spring is a beacon of microbial life and discovery.
At 50 million years old, the origins of Devils Tower or Bears Lodge remains a mystery.
An ancient and modern mystery, what about bioluminescence inspires such obsession?
Over half a million years old, the story of Mono Lake is one of survival.
At 450 million years old, moss may hold the key to surviving our rapidly warming planet.
What are icebergs doing so close to land and why must we keep an eye on them?
What makes the Coast Redwood, a tree as old as the dinosaurs, epically singular in nature?