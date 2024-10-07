Threads in the American Tapestry

Extras
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Conservationists put themselves at risk to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback.
A mother gorilla feeds her infant within the gaze of the outsiders.
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
Latest Episodes
Join John Leguizamo as he learns how Latinos have shaped modern America.
Join John Leguizamo as he examines the ancient civilizations of pre-Columbian America.