Weathered

What's the One Thing You Can Do To Survive a Tsunami?

Season 4 Episode 7 | 12m 07s

While tsunamis happen all over the world, really big ones are rare. But, they can be truly devastating. And what’s more, the West Coast of North America is overdue for a subduction zone earthquake and tsunami that has the potential to be the biggest disaster the U.S. has ever seen. So, what is the single most important factor determining whether or not YOU survive a tsunami?

Aired: 01/29/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Weathered Season 6
  • Weathered Season 5
  • Weathered Season 4
  • Weathered Season 3
  • Weathered Season 2
  • Weathered Season 1
Watch 12:45
Weathered
The AMOC Might Be Way More Unstable Than We Thought...Here's Why
It turns out that the mysterious cold blob may actually be a bigger deal than we realize…
Episode: S6 E2 | 12:45
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Arctic Warming Is Out of Control. But Can We Fix It?
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
Episode: S6 E1 | 12:11
Watch 26:08
Weathered
Climate Crossroads
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:08
Watch 26:16
Weathered
Not “Business As Usual”
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:16
Watch 26:16
Weathered
The Heat is On
Explore the deadliest type of weather, heat, and learn how cities are turning the temperature down.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:16
Watch 26:18
Weathered
Water Whiplash
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:18
Watch 26:20
Weathered
Adapt or Leave?
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:20
Watch 26:17
Weathered
Are We At The Tipping Point?
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:17
Watch 13:01
Weathered
Our Understanding of Floods is ALL Wrong
Flooding is getting worse, and not just from hurricanes or rising tides, but from heavy rainfall.
Episode: S4 E10 | 13:01
Watch 14:03
Weathered
This Winter Trend Is Overpowering Global Warming
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
Episode: S4 E9 | 14:03