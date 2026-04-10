In this special CUNY TV presentation of LATiNAS and Theater: All the Moving Parts, Tinabeth Piña and Patrick Pacheco host a half-hour special exploring the past, present and future of Latinos on Broadway. Joined by correspondents Juan Torres Falcón, Isabel Ortiz and Anny Ruiz Huayamambe, the program highlights Latino contributions to the Great White Way and the voices shaping its future.

Latinos on Broadway premieres on CPTV May 29, 2026 at 8 p.m. It will also be available to stream on this page, on Connecticut Public+ and at video.cptv.org.