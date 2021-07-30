Report: Blacks, Hispanics Prosecuted At Higher Rates

A new state report says Black and Hispanic residents continue to make up a disproportionate number of people in Connecticut's justice system, which also is charging African Americans with felonies at higher rates. The report released Thursday is the second annual analysis of state prosecution data mandated by a 2019 criminal justice reform law. About 28% of all disposed cases in 2020 involved Black residents, who comprise 11% of the state population. About 23% of cases involved Hispanic citizens, who make up 17% of the population. The report doesn't address the reasons for the disproportionate numbers. Officials say they'll use the data in efforts to reduce racial disparities in the justice system.