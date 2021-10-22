A Connecticut state rep. charged with fraud has resigned his city job

A Democratic State Representative in Connecticut resigned from his job with the city of West Haven after he was arrested by the FBI for wire fraud.

Representative Michael DiMassa worked for the city of West Haven for 12 years. He was charged this week with defrauding his city of more than $600,000 in COVID-19 relief money.

The federal charges allege he started billing the city’s COVID-19 Grant Department for consultancy services through an LLC in January.

The FBI said he spent some of that money on gaming chips at the Mohegan Sun casino.

State House leaders said DiMassa has been stripped of his committee and leadership assignments. And he could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

