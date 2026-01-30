Puerto Ricans shine as 2026 James Beard Awards semifinalists

Leer en español

Puerto Rican cuisine and cocktails once again shine internationally with several chefs and bartenders selected as semifinalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the culinary industry.

This year, Puerto Rico once again proudly and powerfully resonates in the following categories:

Pastry chef Lucia Merino of Lucía Patisserie in San Juan, is nominated for the second consecutive year as Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.



Nominees for Best Chef include chefs Raúl Correa, René Marichal, and Xavier Pacheco, owners of Bacoa in Juncos, and Joerick Rivera of Bakku in Rincón.

In the category of Outstanding Restaurant is Vianda in San Juan, and in the Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service category is Nicky Fas, the bartender of the Pantera bar located in Caguas.

“It's an honor to have been nominated and to represent Puerto Rico. What we do, we do it with passion, purpose, and heart in every dish we make," said Bacoa's chefs through their social networks.

Similarly, Pantera's team recognized the achievement of one of their own."This recognition honors her leadership, her vision, and the way she understands hospitality as a serious and humane craft. At the same time, it recognizes the standards, culture, and experience Pantera develops every single night. Representing Puerto Rico on this stage is a shared honor. Congratulations to all the local talents who currently elevate our industry," they posted on their social networks.

This achievement highlights local talent within the realm of gastronomic excellence and creativity, reaffirming Puerto Rico's presence among great culinary leaders.

The award nominees will be announced on Tuesday, March 31, and the winners will be honored at the James Beard Awards ceremony on Monday, June 15, 2026, in Chicago.

In previous years, renowned Puerto Rican chefs such as José Mendín, Francis Guzmán, José Enrique, Carlos Portela, and Gabriel Hernández have been nominated, among others. Chef Natalia Vallejo made history by winning the Best Chef: South category in 2023. In 2025, Identidad Cocktail Bar, owned by Edrick Colón and Stephen Alonso, won the Best New Bar award.