© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Puerto Ricans shine as 2026 James Beard Awards semifinalists

Connecticut Public Radio | By Bárbara Sepúlveda Núñez / El Nuevo Día
Published January 30, 2026 at 12:23 PM EST
The chefs and owners of Bacoa Finca & Fogón: Chef Xavier Pacheco, Chef René Marichal, Chef Raúl Correa. - SPA PHOTO CAPTION: Los chef y dueños de Bacoa Finca & Fogón: Chef Xavier Pacheco, Chef René Marichal, Chef Raúl Correa.
Provided by Bacoa Fina & Fogón
The chefs and owners of Bacoa Finca & Fogón: Chef Xavier Pacheco, Chef René Marichal and Chef Raúl Correa.

Leer en español

Puerto Rican cuisine and cocktails once again shine internationally with several chefs and bartenders selected as semifinalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the culinary industry.

This year, Puerto Rico once again proudly and powerfully resonates in the following categories:
Pastry chef Lucia Merino of Lucía Patisserie in San Juan, is nominated for the second consecutive year as Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.
 
Nominees for Best Chef include chefs Raúl Correa, René Marichal, and Xavier Pacheco, owners of Bacoa in Juncos, and Joerick Rivera of Bakku in Rincón.

In the category of Outstanding Restaurant is Vianda in San Juan, and in the Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service category is Nicky Fas, the bartender of the Pantera bar located in Caguas.

“It's an honor to have been nominated and to represent Puerto Rico. What we do, we do it with passion, purpose, and heart in every dish we make," said Bacoa's chefs through their social networks.

Similarly, Pantera's team recognized the achievement of one of their own."This recognition honors her leadership, her vision, and the way she understands hospitality as a serious and humane craft. At the same time, it recognizes the standards, culture, and experience Pantera develops every single night. Representing Puerto Rico on this stage is a shared honor. Congratulations to all the local talents who currently elevate our industry," they posted on their social networks.

This achievement highlights local talent within the realm of gastronomic excellence and creativity, reaffirming Puerto Rico's presence among great culinary leaders.

The award nominees will be announced on Tuesday, March 31, and the winners will be honored at the James Beard Awards ceremony on Monday, June 15, 2026, in Chicago.

In previous years, renowned Puerto Rican chefs such as José Mendín, Francis Guzmán, José Enrique, Carlos Portela, and Gabriel Hernández have been nominated, among others. Chef Natalia Vallejo made history by winning the Best Chef: South category in 2023. In 2025, Identidad Cocktail Bar, owned by Edrick Colón and Stephen Alonso, won the Best New Bar award.
Tags
LatinoPuerto RicoEl Nuevo Día
Bárbara Sepúlveda Núñez / El Nuevo Día
See stories by Bárbara Sepúlveda Núñez / El Nuevo Día

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content