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NYC's congestion pricing program is working largely as intended, transportation experts say

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT

Implemented in January 2025, New York’s congestion relief program charges vehicles to enter Manhattan’s central business district during peak hours.

Since then, the city has seen increased public transit ridership and lighter car traffic in lower Manhattan, while generating $578 million in the first year alone toward public transit restoration and improvements, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Despite this, the Trump administration wants to end the program.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Sarah Kaufman, director of the New York University Rudin Center for Transportation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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