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Murphy proposes largest federal minimum wage increase in U.S. history

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 26, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D).
Molly Ingram
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WSHU
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut addressing minimum wage advocates about his bill to guarantee a nationwide living wage outside the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

The minimum wage would be raised to $25 an hour under a new bill introduced by U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT).

The proposal is called “The Living Wage for All Act.”

It would be the largest federal minimum wage increase in U.S. history.

“There is no reason that somebody should go to work full-time and not be able to pay their bills. There’s no excuse for it in a world where we just created the first trillionaire,Murphy said at the announcement of the legislation he has introduced in the U.S. Senate on Thursday.

He said about 45% of American workers currently make less than $25 an hour.

Murphy’s proposal would increase the federal minimum wage from its current $7.25 an hour, set in 2009, beginning at $12 an hour and gradually reaching $25 over several years, with larger employers facing a faster timeline.

It complements a similar bill that was introduced in the U.S. House in April.
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New England News Collaborative
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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