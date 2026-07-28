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Ospreys are having fewer chicks, and Connecticut bird watchers are concerned

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 28, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT
An osprey flies over the Chesapeake Bay on March 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. (Julio Cortez/AP)
Julio Cortez/AP
An osprey flies over the Chesapeake Bay on March 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with experts at the Connecticut Audubon Society about concerns that the iconic osprey is starting to have fewer surviving chicks, at a time when the osprey population in states further down the East Coast has fallen dramatically. Part of the reason may be a lack of fish that the raptors eat.

Miley Bull and Matt Joyce from the Audubon Society join us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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Federal funding is gone.

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