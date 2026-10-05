Hiker dies on West Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness

A hiker from Massachusetts died Saturday while hiking West Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness.

The hiker was found unconscious along the trail shortly before noon.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said responders found Richard Chateauneuf, 64, of Tyngsboro, Mass., about three-quarters of a mile from the trailhead.

Despite CPR efforts, they were unable to revive him and the hiker was carried out.

Mountain rescue teams have responded to a number of serious injuries in recent months. They included hiker deaths on the Mount Willard Trail on Sept. 23, the Welch-Dickey trail in Waterville Valley on July 25, and Mount Monadnock on June 13.

In certain cases, due to remote locations and steep terrain, the New Hampshire Army National Guard has dispatched a helicopter to assist in rescues.