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Hiker dies on West Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published October 5, 2026 at 12:32 PM EDT
West Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness, New Hampshire.
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West Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness, New Hampshire.

A hiker from Massachusetts died Saturday while hiking West Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness.

The hiker was found unconscious along the trail shortly before noon.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said responders found Richard Chateauneuf, 64, of Tyngsboro, Mass., about three-quarters of a mile from the trailhead.

Despite CPR efforts, they were unable to revive him and the hiker was carried out.

Mountain rescue teams have responded to a number of serious injuries in recent months. They included hiker deaths on the Mount Willard Trail on Sept. 23, the Welch-Dickey trail in Waterville Valley on July 25, and Mount Monadnock on June 13.

In certain cases, due to remote locations and steep terrain, the New Hampshire Army National Guard has dispatched a helicopter to assist in rescues.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
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