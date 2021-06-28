Leadership Giving

What Does It Mean To Be A Leadership Giver to Connecticut Public?

Connecticut Public’s Leadership Givers are passionate about our mission, and share our vision to be an essential source for truth and ideas that connect the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

Leadership Givers are our most generous donors — supporting Connecticut Public at a level of $1,000 or more annually, and enabling us to be the state’s most trusted public media source for fact-based journalism, timely, fascinating conversations, informational resources, children’s programming and high-quality storytelling on TV, radio and digital platforms.

As an independent, community-supported nonprofit, Connecticut Public is not beholden to shareholders or advertisers. We exist, quite simply, because of the donors who invest in our work and value the services we provide. We are thankful to the individuals and foundations who support our work in the present, and enable us to make bold plans for the future of public media.

WHO is Connecticut Public?

The public is at the center of all we do. As Connecticut’s only statewide PBS and NPR affiliate, we provide free, essential media services for curious people who live, work and play in Connecticut.

Over 1 million people turn to Connecticut Public each week for news and information that provides context to the headlines, educational programming that informs and inspires learners of all ages, and intelligent storytelling that is compelling and entertaining.

Connecticut Public’s broadcast signals serve the entire state of Connecticut, as well as areas of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York. And we reach beyond the airwaves via digital platforms that include web, mobile apps, OTT streaming, podcasts, email and social media.

Why Support Public Media?

Democracy thrives with the free and transparent flow of information and engagement of citizens on every level. Today, we confront a radically changing environment with an alarming reduction of local news reporting in communities across the state; a seismic shift in how people consume content beyond radio and television to digital and online; and the pressing need to provide programming that responds to the interests of diverse and younger audiences across the state and region.

Connecticut Public recognizes the magnitude of these challenges — and the unique opportunity and responsibility of community-supported public media to respond. We are committed to rebuilding trust in local journalism and to highlighting the diversity of voice and perspective that contributes to stronger, more vibrant, and healthier communities.

Join Our Leadership Circle:

Connecticut Public’s Leadership Circle donors are our most generous annual contributors. They are passionate about Connecticut Public and our vision to be an essential source for truth and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

Leadership Circle giving starts at $1,000 annually. We are pleased to accept gifts made by check or credit card, as one-time gifts or as pledges, through monthly installments as a Connecticut Public Sustainer or through Donor Advised Funds and other giving methods. The following benefits are available to donors who are part of the Leadership Giving Circle and vary with level of support: