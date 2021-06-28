Leadership Giving
What Does It Mean To Be A Leadership Giver to Connecticut Public?
Connecticut Public’s Leadership Givers are passionate about our mission, and share our vision to be an essential source for truth and ideas that connect the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.
Leadership Givers are our most generous donors — supporting Connecticut Public at a level of $1,000 or more annually, and enabling us to be the state’s most trusted public media source for fact-based journalism, timely, fascinating conversations, informational resources, children’s programming and high-quality storytelling on TV, radio and digital platforms.
As an independent, community-supported nonprofit, Connecticut Public is not beholden to shareholders or advertisers. We exist, quite simply, because of the donors who invest in our work and value the services we provide. We are thankful to the individuals and foundations who support our work in the present, and enable us to make bold plans for the future of public media.
WHO is Connecticut Public?
The public is at the center of all we do. As Connecticut’s only statewide PBS and NPR affiliate, we provide free, essential media services for curious people who live, work and play in Connecticut.
Over 1 million people turn to Connecticut Public each week for news and information that provides context to the headlines, educational programming that informs and inspires learners of all ages, and intelligent storytelling that is compelling and entertaining.
Connecticut Public’s broadcast signals serve the entire state of Connecticut, as well as areas of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York. And we reach beyond the airwaves via digital platforms that include web, mobile apps, OTT streaming, podcasts, email and social media.
Why Support Public Media?
Democracy thrives with the free and transparent flow of information and engagement of citizens on every level. Today, we confront a radically changing environment with an alarming reduction of local news reporting in communities across the state; a seismic shift in how people consume content beyond radio and television to digital and online; and the pressing need to provide programming that responds to the interests of diverse and younger audiences across the state and region.
Connecticut Public recognizes the magnitude of these challenges — and the unique opportunity and responsibility of community-supported public media to respond. We are committed to rebuilding trust in local journalism and to highlighting the diversity of voice and perspective that contributes to stronger, more vibrant, and healthier communities.
Join Our Leadership Circle:
Connecticut Public’s Leadership Circle donors are our most generous annual contributors. They are passionate about Connecticut Public and our vision to be an essential source for truth and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.
Leadership Circle giving starts at $1,000 annually. We are pleased to accept gifts made by check or credit card, as one-time gifts or as pledges, through monthly installments as a Connecticut Public Sustainer or through Donor Advised Funds and other giving methods. The following benefits are available to donors who are part of the Leadership Giving Circle and vary with level of support:
FRIEND:
Friends donate between $1,000- $4,999 annually. Benefits include access to CPTV Passport, a members-only, on-demand streaming platform serving up your favorite CPTV and PBS productions. Friends receive advance notice of our ticketed events and special invitations to donor gatherings, screenings and receptions and occasional special events like this one. We send you insider updates on all things Connecticut Public in our INPublic e-newsletter. And you’ll meet your fellow Leadership Circle members at virtual and, when the time is right, in-person INConversation events — where you’ll join Connecticut Public on-air personalities, media creators and station leaders to discuss topics relevant to our world and our work.
PATRON:
Patrons donate at the $5,000 - $9,999 level annually, and enjoy all the benefits of the Friends level plus private studio tours that offer a behind-the-scenes peek at program production as well as invitations to special events where you’ll meet and chat with Connecticut Public on-air personalities, media creators and station leaders. In addition, a dedicated Leadership Giving staff member will provide direct, personal assistance for all of your membership needs.
CATALYST:
Catalyst donors support Connecticut Public at the $10,000 - $24,999 level. Donors at this level receive all the benefits noted above, and will have the opportunity to craft a special message as a Connecticut Public Radio “Day Sponsor.” Your message will be heard six times on your sponsored day. A dedicated Leadership Giving staff member will provide direct, personal assistance for all of your membership needs.
PARTNER:
Annual donations at the $25,000 - $49,999 level demonstrate an extraordinary investment in the work of Connecticut Public. Partner level donors enjoy all the benefits described above, plus the opportunity to sit in to observe the taping of a Connecticut Public Radio program, news broadcast or TV production. These opportunities are at donor’s request and preference, and mutually agreed upon with our producers and hosts. We will also arrange a private breakfast or lunch with our President and CEO.
PRESIDENT’s CIRCLE:
Donors at the level of $50,000 or more work closely with our Institutional Advancement team to discuss their philanthropic vision, and to customize recognition opportunities and experiences.