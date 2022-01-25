Fairfield County Expansion

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images/iStockphoto / iStockphoto Bridgeport is a seaport city in the U.S. state of Connecticut. It is the largest city in the state and is located in Fairfield County

Connecticut Public’s priority is to fully realize our statewide mission by increasing our presence in Fairfield County to reach more people through local news, content and programming.

As Connecticut’s non-profit PBS and NPR affiliate and the state’s only community-supported public media organization, we strive daily to live up to our vision statement: “to be an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connect the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.”

In a commitment to serving all of Connecticut, we are expanding our news reporting, programming and community engagement in Fairfield County. As a first step, in order to understand the needs and interests of residents of Fairfield County we reached out with an extensive survey which revealed interest in areas such as national and world news, current affairs, local investigations, the environment and science, arts and culture, travel and food, and home and garden.

The most important point shared by respondents in Fairfield County was that people want more local stories, coverage and programming from their towns and cities.

And so we are responding. Our plan in Fairfield County includes:



Expanding the number of journalists to increase coverage of local stories.

Dedicating a visual journalist to support the reporting efforts with photography, video, and audio coverage.

Hosting screenings, community conversations and events with local groups, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations to elevate diverse voices and perspectives.

Developing a weekly local talk show, based in Fairfield County, that deals with topics of particular interest such as housing, transportation or other issues (future project).

Continued programming on Connecticut Public Television (CPTV), Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR) and radio talk shows with guests, reports and stories from Fairfield County.

And, in an exciting announcement in February 2022, it was announced that Connecticut Public will have an on-campus presence in Fairfield University’s new state-of-the-art Media Center. As our Fairfield news hub, this partnership will also provide opportunities for Fairfield University students to learn from and work alongside talented television, radio and digital journalists.