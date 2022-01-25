The New England News Collaborative (NENC) The NENC is a 9-station consortium of public media newsrooms reporting stories that are shared and broadcast across New England. Connecticut Public serves as the hub and fiduciary organization. Vanessa de la Torre is the New England News Collaborative’s executive editor.

The NENC’s multimedia coverage delves into climate change and clean energy; racial inequality and immigration; and the impacts of the pandemic on people, businesses and schools in the region.

The mission of the New England News Collaborative is to produce impactful multimedia journalism that informs and empowers audiences to become change agents in their communities. Through the partnership of 9 regional public media organizations, the NENC expands the reach – and the impact – of the stories of interest to the region.

One goal of this collaboration is for public media throughout New England to have doubled its current loyal audience, all while expanding the ways we tell stories to serve a wider range of listeners, readers, viewers and members who reflect New England’s diversity.

This vision will be achieved through a new, broad-based initiative from the NENC to strengthen story-sharing among station partners with diversity at the center of our work and as a means to our sustainability. This effort will include building new capacity in professional development, systems and research necessary for all NENC stations to excel in local and regional storytelling on different platforms, including radio, video and digital.

The stations of the NENC regional collaborative include: Connecticut Public, CAI (Cape & Islands), NHPR (New Hampshire Public Radio), GBH (Boston), WBUR (Boston), WSHU (Fairfield, CT), NEPM (Western Massachusetts), VPR (Vermont), and Maine Public.

View coverage and find out more at NENC.news.

THANKS TO THE LEADERSHIP DONORS AND GRANTORS THAT HAVE SUPPORTED THIS WORK:

Corporation for Public Broadcasting

Common Sense Fund

Avangrid Foundation

The Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation

The Smart Family Foundation of New York

The Kate Cassidy Foundation

