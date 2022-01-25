Create a Named Internship

Support The Future of Public Media by Funding a Named Internship

Connecticut Public is dedicated to building the journalism and communications field by designing paid internships for college students and early-career journalists. We provide hands-on work and professional development experiences in our radio, news, marketing, and digital departments. Working alongside top professionals in the field, interns are exposed to meaningful work in:



Radio broadcasting

News writing, gathering, production and engineering

Talk show and podcast writing, production and engineering

Digital marketing, fundraising and communications and campaigns

Data analytics and digital media arts and production

Interns benefit from real-world media experience as they embark on careers, and in turn, Connecticut Public benefits from the creativity, curiosity, and energy that interns bring. This reciprocal relationship is practiced throughout the organization and makes for a valuable experience on both sides.

Giving Opportunity: Named internships require a minimum donor commitment of $15,000 or $5,000 annually over three years to support one internship a year for three years. To foster personal connections between interns and internship donors, Connecticut Public arranges meet and greets between interns and donors who fund internships.

Donors who fund named internships receive special recognition in several ways:



In person or Zoom introductions and conversations with the selected intern and CT Public staff

Intern updates on special projects and accomplishments Find out more by contacting Holly Winters, Director or Major Gifts hwinters@ctpublic.org or 860-275-7344.

THANKS TO THE LEADERSHIP DONORS THAT SUPPORT THIS WORK:

Anonymous – Social Media Internship

Nick and Anita Donofrio-Donofrio Media Internship

Friedman – X?

Lunden – Larry Lunden WNPR News Internship

Richter – Gwen Ifill Integrity in Journalism Internship