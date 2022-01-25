© 2022 Connecticut Public

CUTLINE & Public Affairs Programs
CUTLINE

An hour-long monthly television production, CUTLINE is Connecticut Public’s in-depth exploration of current issues, ideas, and events that are most on our minds in Connecticut.

CUTLINE’s goal is to evoke thoughtful civic discourse and engage a more informed populace.

Trusted and familiar hosts from Connecticut Public news and talk shows – including Diane Orson, Ray Hardman, Lucy Nalpathanchil, John Henry Smith, Chion Wolf, Frankie Graziano, and others – lead balanced, insightful, and thoughtful discussions. CUTLINE offers deeper discovery into a single issue or topic, leaving viewers more informed and more engaged with their state and their community.

Recent topics in the CUTLINE series include:

  • The Way Forward: Life Beyond the Pandemic 
  • The State of Work 
  • How the Pandemic is Reshaping Education 
  • Hope, Heroes & Feats of Humanity 
  • Sheff v. O’Neill: Striving Toward Education Equity 
  • The Big Gamble 
  • Los De María: Four Years After the Hurricane 
  • 20 Years After 9/11: Memorials, Memory and Meaning 

Public Affairs Programming for Connecticut

  • Documentary specials like “FAKE” , “COLLISION COURSE”, “RE:SOURCE:FUL”  
  • Election Year coverage – ELECTION 2020 
  • 2022 State Election Debates & interviews with the candidates

Giving Opportunity:

Overall support of this local public-service program is welcome. Donors at a minimum of $1,000 join the Leadership Circle. Higher level contributions may receive special recognition through Connecticut Public platforms.

Please contact Deidre Tavera at dtavera@ctpublic.org or (860) 275-7275 to learn more.

Make Your Leadership Gift Today:

