CUTLINE & Public Affairs Programs

An hour-long monthly television production, CUTLINE is Connecticut Public’s in-depth exploration of current issues, ideas, and events that are most on our minds in Connecticut.

CUTLINE’s goal is to evoke thoughtful civic discourse and engage a more informed populace.

Trusted and familiar hosts from Connecticut Public news and talk shows – including Diane Orson, Ray Hardman, Lucy Nalpathanchil, John Henry Smith, Chion Wolf, Frankie Graziano, and others – lead balanced, insightful, and thoughtful discussions. CUTLINE offers deeper discovery into a single issue or topic, leaving viewers more informed and more engaged with their state and their community.

Recent topics in the CUTLINE series include:

