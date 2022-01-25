CUTLINE & Public Affairs Programs

CUTLINE
An hour-long monthly television production, CUTLINE is Connecticut Public’s in-depth exploration of current issues, ideas, and events that are most on our minds in Connecticut.
CUTLINE’s goal is to evoke thoughtful civic discourse and engage a more informed populace.
Trusted and familiar hosts from Connecticut Public news and talk shows – including Diane Orson, Ray Hardman, Lucy Nalpathanchil, John Henry Smith, Chion Wolf, Frankie Graziano, and others – lead balanced, insightful, and thoughtful discussions. CUTLINE offers deeper discovery into a single issue or topic, leaving viewers more informed and more engaged with their state and their community.
Recent topics in the CUTLINE series include:
- The Way Forward: Life Beyond the Pandemic
- The State of Work
- How the Pandemic is Reshaping Education
- Hope, Heroes & Feats of Humanity
- Sheff v. O’Neill: Striving Toward Education Equity
- The Big Gamble
- Los De María: Four Years After the Hurricane
- 20 Years After 9/11: Memorials, Memory and Meaning
Public Affairs Programming for Connecticut
- Documentary specials like “FAKE” , “COLLISION COURSE”, “RE:SOURCE:FUL”
- Election Year coverage – ELECTION 2020
- 2022 State Election Debates & interviews with the candidates
Giving Opportunity:
Overall support of this local public-service program is welcome. Donors at a minimum of $1,000 join the Leadership Circle. Higher level contributions may receive special recognition through Connecticut Public platforms.
Please contact Deidre Tavera at dtavera@ctpublic.org or (860) 275-7275 to learn more.