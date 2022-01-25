© 2022 Connecticut Public

INPublic Newsletter

INPublic is a periodic newsletter exclusively for our Leadership level donors that provides information and updates on Connecticut Public’s mission-driven initiatives, programs and people. We report on the impact of your donations and recognize our most generous donors. And we alert you to upcoming events or special invitations. INPublic is direct-mailed to all Leadership Givers via U.S. Mail as well as e-mail.

Recent editions include:

  • Edition 9: INspired Learning with the Curious Families Initiative
  • Edition 8: Celebrating Our Generous Donors + National Philanthropy Day
  • Edition 7: The Accountability Project & The Impact of Local and Regional Journalism

Deidre Tavera
Chief Development Officer
About Deidre »
Email: dtavera@ctpublic.org
Phone: 860-275-7275
Holly Winters
Director / Major Gifts
About Holly »
Email: hwinters@ctpublic.org
Phone: 860-275-7344
Lisa Wrubleski
Donor Relations and Estate Gift Planning Manager
About Lisa »
Email: lwrubleski@ctpublic.org
Phone: 860-275-7250
Stephanie Schenkel
Director / Institutional Advancement
About Stephanie »
Email: sschenkel@ctpublic.org
Phone: 860-275-7249
Janet Headley
Grant Writer
About Janet »
Email: jheadley@ctpublic.org
Nicole Kimball
Institutional Advancement Associate
About Nicole »
Email: nkimball@ctpublic.org

