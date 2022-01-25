Leadership Giving Overview » INPublic Newsletter
INPublic Newsletter
INPublic is a periodic newsletter exclusively for our Leadership level donors that provides information and updates on Connecticut Public’s mission-driven initiatives, programs and people. We report on the impact of your donations and recognize our most generous donors. And we alert you to upcoming events or special invitations. INPublic is direct-mailed to all Leadership Givers via U.S. Mail as well as e-mail.
Recent editions include:
- Edition 9: INspired Learning with the Curious Families Initiative
- Edition 8: Celebrating Our Generous Donors + National Philanthropy Day
- Edition 7: The Accountability Project & The Impact of Local and Regional Journalism