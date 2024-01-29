Search Query
Leadership Giving Overview
» Annual Reports
Annual Reports
2023 Annual Report
Learn More
2022 Annual Report
Learn More
Make Your Leadership Gift Today:
Donation Options
By Credit Card »
By EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer) »
Via DAF (Donor Advised Fund) »
Mail a Check »
More Ways to Give »
About Leadership Giving:
Overview »
Levels of Support »
Ways to Make Your Gift »
InPublic
Newsletter »
Donor Recognition »
Annual Reports »
Investment Priorities:
Fairfield County Expansion »
Journalism
Overview »
The Accountability Project »
Cutline & Public Affairs Programs »
New England News Collaborative »
The Curious Families Initiative »
Create a Named Internship »
Core Programming »
Planned Giving & Bequests:
Join the Visionary Society »
Planned Giving Informational Packet »
Philanthropic Giving:
Grants & Foundations »
The Institutional Advancement Team:
Overview »
Ipsita Ganguli
Director | Foundations and Special Projects
About Ipsita »
Email:
iganguli@ctpublic.org
Phone:
(860) 275-7306
Janet Headley
Grant Writer
About Janet »
Email:
jheadley@ctpublic.org
Nicole Kimball
Annual Giving and Operations
About Nicole »
Email:
nkimball@ctpublic.org
Johnnie Malloy
Senior Director | Major Gifts, Fairfield County
About Johnnie »
Email:
jmalloy@ctpublic.org
Phone:
(860) 275-7259
Deidre Tavera
Chief Development Officer
About Deidre »
Email:
dtavera@ctpublic.org
Phone:
(860) 275-7275
Holly Winters
Senior Director / Major Giving
About Holly »
Email:
hwinters@ctpublic.org
Phone:
(860) 275-7344
Shannon Sullivan-Murnane
Senior Leadership Giving Manager
About Shannon »
Email:
smurnane@ctpublic.org
Phone:
(860) 275-7250