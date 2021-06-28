Ways to Give

There are many ways that the Institutional Advancement team assists major donors and funding institutions to contribute to the work of Connecticut Public.

Individual donors join the Leadership Circle with gifts starting at $1,000 annually.

We are pleased to accept gifts made by check or credit card. Contributions can be made as a one-time gift, as a pledge or through monthly installments as a Connecticut Public Sustainer.

In addition, many donors are taking advantage of contributing through other methods including:

Donor Advised Funds

Donor Advised Funds (DAFs) are an excellent way to simplify the administrative work of your charitable giving, increase your tax benefits, and facilitate your strategic philanthropic goals.

As a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization, donors can designate their DAF gift to Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.

Gifts of Stock

A gift of stock can bring meaningful financial and tax benefits to both you and Connecticut Public. Stock transfer instructions are available and include DTC and account number as well as Connecticut Public’s Tax ID number (06-0758938).

The gift of an appreciated asset, often common stock or mutual fund shares, is a valuable way to make a contribution to a charitable organization and receive tax benefits based on the value of the asset(s).

IRA Charitable Rollover

You may be looking for a way to make a big difference to help further our mission. If you are 70 ½ or older you may also be interested in a way to lower the income and taxes from your individual retirement account (IRA) withdrawals. An IRA Charitable rollover is a way you can help continue our work and benefit this year.

Congress reinstated a law that allows you to make a tax-free gift from your IRA. This law no longer has an expiration date so, in most cases, you are free to make annual gifts to us from your IRA this year and well into the future.

Potential Benefits of an IRA Rollover



Avoid taxes on transfers of up to $100,000 from your IRA to our organization

Satisfy your required minimum distribution (RMD) for the year

Reduce your taxable income, even if you do not itemize deductions

Make a gift that is not subject to the 50% deduction limits on charitable gifts

Help further the work and mission of Connecticut Public

How an IRA Charitable Rollover Gift Works



Contact your IRA plan administrator to make a gift from your IRA to Connecticut Public

Your IRA funds will be directly transferred to our organization to help continue our important work

PLEASE NOTE – IRA charitable rollover gifts do not qualify for a charitable deduction

Planned Gifts

Explore ways to both make a gift to fulfill your philanthropic and personal goals as well as to create a lasting legacy for generations.

Please Notify Us About Your Stock, Donor Advised Funds or IRA Rollover Gift.

Mail or Call:

Holly Winters, Director of Major Gifts

Connecticut Public

1049 Asylum Avenue

Hartford, CT 06105

(860) 275-7344

hwinters@ctpublic.org

Planned Giving:

There are various ways of creating a legacy gift that will fit into your financial, tax, or estate goals as well as maximize your philanthropic giving:

Giving through Wills and Trusts

Need to preserve your assets during your lifetime? You can plan a gift to us that will only take effect after your other obligations are fulfilled. Naming Connecticut Public in your will or trust is one of the simplest and most lasting way to create or continue your legacy.

There are different ways to make a bequest gift. You can name Connecticut Public to receive a specific gift, for example "I bequeath the sum of Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000)", or, you can state a percentage of your estate such as "I bequeath 10% (ten percent) of my estate". You can also name Connecticut Public to receive the residual of your estate after specific gifts are distributed to others and all expenses of the estate are paid.

Gifts through your will or trust offer many advantages. There is no limit on the federal estate tax deduction for gifts through your will. Your assets remain in your control during your lifetime. You can change your mind if circumstances change. Most importantly, a bequest provides you with the assurance of knowing how your assets will be used after your lifetime.

Life Insurance

Are you looking for a way to make a gift without reducing the savings you need for current and future expenses? A gift of life insurance might be the perfect answer. By naming Connecticut Public as the beneficiary of a new or existing life insurance policy, you can make a larger gift than you may have ever thought possible.

You may have one or more policies which were originally purchased to provide for children, augment retirement funds, protect a home mortgage, or provide for estate taxes and may no longer be needed for that purpose. You can even name Connecticut Public as a contingent beneficiary in case your primary beneficiary does not survive you.

As a nonprofit organization, Connecticut Public will not pay taxes on this gift and the full amount will be put to work supporting our programs and services.

Life Income:

Charitable gift annuity

A charitable annuity offers you the ability to support Connecticut Public’s work and receive an annual income to you for your life. This gift can provide you with numerous tax benefits. Your rate of return is based on your life expectancy using tables provided by the National Committee on Gift Annuities. Charitable remainder trusts

Charitable remainder trusts (CRTs) pay income to you for your lifetime or for a specified number of years, after which the assets you placed in the trust go to Connecticut Public. CRTs offer partial charitable income tax deductions, potential for increased income as well as up-front capital gains tax avoidance. Gift of remainder interest in residence

You may give the remainder interest in your personal residence(s) to Connecticut Public. You continue to live in your house and maintain it throughout your lifetime. This is an irrevocable gift. Your income tax deduction, which may be taken during the tax year you make the gift and over five additional years, is based on your life expectancy and the appraised value of your property. Charitable lead trust

You may establish a charitable lead trust to provide a stream of income to Connecticut Public for your lifetime or for a term of years. When the trust terminates, the assets in the trust will revert to you or your heirs. Retirement plan gift

Assets held in a qualified retirement plan can be one of the most effective ways to support Connecticut Public.

Please consult your tax advisor for specific advice on your estate planning.

Please Notify us if you have included a gift Connecticut Public in your estate plans.

e-Mail or Call:

Lisa Wrubleski, Donor Relations & Planned Giving Manager

(860) 275-7250

lwrubleski@ctpublic.org

Grants & Foundations

Collaborations with private, corporate, and family foundations, as well as funding from government agencies, play a critical role in supporting the work of Connecticut Public.

General operating grants fund the core work of Connecticut Public, including Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR), Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) as well as community outreach and educational programming. Grants to Connecticut Public also support special programming on WNPR as well as local CPTV programs including the CPTV-produced Where ART Thou, CUTLINE and Re:Source:ful.

Grants enable Connecticut Public to grow by launching programs that fulfill its mission in new ways such as the New England News Collaborative and funding for Report for America corps members placed in our newsroom.

Challenge grants offer opportunities for donors to match grant funding, often through pledge drives. Challenge grants serve as one of the greatest motivators for pledge giving. As a result of fundraising challenges, Connecticut Public is able to heighten audience engagement and significantly increase donations. Over the years, Connecticut Public has partnered with many community foundations, family and corporate foundations to implement challenge grants. An added benefit: when foundations offer challenge grants to the community, we find that other funders follow suit.

To discuss how your foundation might collaborate with Connecticut Public, please contact:

Stephanie Schenkel, Director of Institutional Advancement

(860) 275-7249

sschenkel@ctpublic.org

