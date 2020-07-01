© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Wild And Crazy Guys

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published July 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
thejerk.jpg
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
/
Steve Martin in Carl Reiner's 'The Jerk.'

Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, John Belushi, John Candy, Rick Moranis.

Animal House, The Blues Brothers, Beverly Hills Cop, Caddyshack, The Jerk, Ghost Busters, ¡Three Amigos!, Funny Farm, Spaceballs, Stripes.

We maybe didn't properly appreciate it at the time, but the 1980s were one of the most fertile periods ever for screen comedies and screen comedians.

This hour, a look at the mavericks who shaped a whole comedy aesthetic and at some of the most popular movie comedies ever made.

GUESTS:

  • Nick de Semlyen - Features editor for Empire and the author of Wild and Crazy Guys: How the Comedy Mavericks of the '80s Changed Hollywood Forever
  • Daniel Kalwhite - A standup comedian based in New Haven
  • Carolyn Paine - A standup comedian, an actress, and a dancer

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show, which originally aired July 11, 2019.

Tags

Arts & CulturehistoryentertainmentBostonhumortelevisioncomedycelebritiesmoviesCanadapop culture
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content