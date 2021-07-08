© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Mental Health

A Frank Discussion About Menopause With Dr. Jen Gunter

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Published July 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT
Dr. Jen Gunter is the author of The Menopause Manifesto
Photo: Jenny Brough
/
Dr. Jen Gunter is the author of The Menopause Manifesto

What happens to women’s bodies during menopause? This hour, a frank conversation with OB/GYN Jen Gunter about what your mother probably called “The Change.” Dr. Gunter is the bestselling author of The Vagina Bible and most recently, The Menopause Manifesto.

Why is menopause such a mystery? As a culture, we don’t talk about menopause. In fact, women get the message that this normal biological transition is somehow shameful: an ending to vitality and productivity. We dispel myths about menopause. What questions do you have?

Listen live Friday at 9:00 AM.

GUEST:
Dr. Jen Gunter - OB/GYN, women’s health advocate, and New York Times columnist. She’s the author of The Vagina Bible, and her latest book, The Menopause Manifesto was published in May. Visit her webiste for more information about her work. (@DrJenGunter)

Tags

Healthhealth caremental healthThe Dailyhealthwomen
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Related Content