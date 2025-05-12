NAHJ New England Journalism Awards Entry - Immigrant rights advocates mobilize following reports of detentions

NAHJ New England Journalism Awards 2025

This excerpt is from Where We Live, "Immigrant rights advocates mobilize following reports of detentions." It originally aired on May 12, 2025.

After recent reports of detentions across New England, Connecticut activists are stepping up to protect immigrants.

They’re finding creative ways to help people understand their rights and prepare for encounters with ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

In this excerpt, Connecticut Public Latino Communities Reporter, Daniela Doncel talks about how these efforts are making a difference.

Daniela Doncel: Latino Communities Reporter, Connecticut Public

This episode of Where We Live was produced by Chloe Wynne.