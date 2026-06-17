Learning Snacks: Celebrating Fathers, Family and Freedom

FOR KIDS: THANKS, DAD!

Celebrate Dad while watching these fun PBS Kids videos or read these books to share special moments with fathers, grandfathers and caring adults in your life. Make Dad a one-of-a-kind card or goodie bag full of his favorite treats! You can also learn about Juneteenth by watching this episode of Molly of Denali , all about the importance of freedom, history and community.

FOR PARENTS: CONNECTING TO HISTORY AT HOME

Juneteenth teaches us about the importance of celebrating freedom, history and diverse culture and experiences. Families can celebrate at home by reading books about Juneteenth, watching the PBS Juneteenth Jamorbree special or having meaningful conversations about the holiday. For even more activities to honor the holiday, check out these 5 ways to celebrate Juneteenth !