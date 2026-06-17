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Learning Snacks: Celebrating Fathers, Family and Freedom

This week, we celebrate two meaningful holidays that remind us of the importance of family, history and community. On the 19th, we celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery and honors the resilience and achievements of African Americans throughout history. On the 21st, we celebrate Father’s Day, a day to recognize dads, grandfathers and the role models that guide and support us each day. June is the perfect time to slow down and reflect on gratitude as a family!
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FOR KIDS: THANKS, DAD!
Celebrate Dad while watching these fun PBS Kids videos or read these books to share special moments with fathers, grandfathers and caring adults in your life. Make Dad a one-of-a-kind card or goodie bag full of his favorite treats! You can also learn about Juneteenth by watching this episode of Molly of Denali, all about the importance of freedom, history and community.

FOR PARENTS: CONNECTING TO HISTORY AT HOME
Juneteenth teaches us about the importance of celebrating freedom, history and diverse culture and experiences. Families can celebrate at home by reading books about Juneteenth, watching the PBS Juneteenth Jamorbree special or having meaningful conversations about the holiday. For even more activities to honor the holiday, check out these 5 ways to celebrate Juneteenth!

FOR EDUCATORS: MAKING CLASSROOM CONNECTIONS
Teaching about Juneteenth helps students develop a deeper understanding of American history, the fight for freedom and the ongoing impact of emancipation in our nation. Teachers can use resources like A Qyah Juneteenth from Molly of Denali, or the lesson, Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom, to provide students with engaging and age-appropriate opportunities for students to explore the significance of the holiday.

PBS Kids Across America
Join PBS KIDS on a road trip across America to explore amazing places and meet new friends along the way! Featuring new favorites like WOWSABOUT and AMERICA’S AWESOME KIDS, plus CITY ISLAND: USA!, ALMA'S Way, MOLLY OF DENALI and more.
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