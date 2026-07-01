Learning Snacks: Happy 250th Birthday, America! 🎆🗽
FOR KIDS: STARS, STRIPES AND STORIES
This special 250th celebration of our nation’s independence makes it the perfect time to learn about our nation’s history and the people who helped shape it. Watch America’s Awesome Kids to hear from kids all around the United States, sing along with a fun Fourth of July song and discover the story behind Independence Day. Or travel back in time to the American Revolution by playing Mission US: For Crown or Colony and see what it was like to live 250 years ago!
FOR PARENTS: FESTIVE FAMILY FUN
Celebrate America 250 as a family with PBS Kids and CT Public’s special collection of family-friendly resources and events. Build excitement at home by reading a patriotic story together or making Fourth of July rockets or festive slime. These simple activities help celebrate our independence while children learn about our nation’s history.
FOR EDUCATORS: MAKE HISTORY COME TO LIFE!
Make history come alive in your classroom with engaging historical lessons from PBS Learning Media. Explore the Ken Burns in the Classroom: The American Revolution collection for videos, primary sources and lessons all about American history. Spark conversations about Independence Day with younger students with these lessons featuring Let’s Go Luna and Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum to help build students’ understandings of the people and events that shaped our nation.