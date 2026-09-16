Learning Snacks: Put on Your Dancing Shoes! 💃🎶
FOR KIDS: LET'S BOOGIE!
Get ready to boogie with PBS Kids! Play Daniel Tiger’s Dance Party game, watch Sesame Street’s Dance Party episode or learn some new moves from Alma’s Way. Host your own dance party for friends with these step-by-step moves from Pinkalicious. What kind of dance moves can you create?
FOR PARENTS: DANCE, PLAY AND ENJOY!
Get moving and grooving at home with these PBS Parents’ dance resources! Dance is more than just moving your body. It can help children express themselves, build confidence, explore creativity and connect with others. Learn the benefits of dance as a family and then try out Donkey Hodie’s dance moves!
FOR EDUCATORS: DANCE AROUND THE WORLD
Change up the routine by bringing dance into your classroom! Take students on a flamenco studio field trip or explore dance through this Dance Arts Toolkit. Whether it’s hula, bomba or hip-hop, there’s something for every student to connect with!