Learning Snacks: Spooktacular Learning Snacks: Halloween Fun 🎃👻

This Halloween season, PBS KIDS is offering families a festive lineup, including a Halloween episode from the brand-new series SUPER WHY’S COMIC BOOK ADVENTURES, a spooky episode of ROSIE’S RULES and all-new episodes of both ODD SQUAD and ODD SQUAD GAMING UNIT. In addition, enjoy classics like “Creepy Creatures” from WILD KRATTS, “The Haunted Tree House” from ARTHUR and many more!