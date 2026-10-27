Learning Snacks: Spooktacular Learning Snacks: Halloween Fun 🎃👻
FOR KIDS: SPOOKY, SCARY VIDEOS!
Get ready for spooktacular adventures with your favorite PBS Kids characters. Tune into this Halloween video playlist and this eerie episode of Clifford the Big Red Dog. Be on the lookout for new episodes of Rosie’s Rules and Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures for more Halloween fun!
FOR PARENTS: HALLOWEEN FAMILY FUN!
Make this Halloween extra special with festive activities the whole family can enjoy! Carve pumpkins with these templates or make masks of your favorite PBS Kids characters! Try these last-minute Halloween ideas or these Halloween games before heading out on the big night! Remember, there are so many ways to teach children how to be a good neighbor on Halloween.
FOR EDUCATORS: BRING HALLOWEEN LEARNING TO LIFE!
Add a little Halloween excitement to your lessons this week! Practice your math skills with this sharing candy lesson from Cyberchase or celebrate with Peg + Cat. Spark imaginative thinking with a virtual visit to a costume shop. For more Halloween lessons, visit PBS Learning Media’s Halloween Collection.