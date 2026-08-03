Learning Snacks: Stories Worth Sharing: International Literacy Day and NEW Carl the Collector! 📚🐾
FOR KIDS: IT'S CARL! IT'S CARL! THE COLLECTOR!
Get ready for all-new episodes of Carl the Collector by playing these games with Carl and his friends or checking out these episodes from the show! Illustrate your own collection or bring Carl and his pals to life with this coloring page!
FOR PARENTS: CREATING A LITERACY-LOVING HOME!
For International Literacy Day, make reading part of your family’s everyday adventures! With these literacy resources and reading activities, it’s easy to find ways to incorporate stories into your family’s everyday routine. Have a reluctant reader? Make reading fun with these tips or browse these booklists to find something for every child’s interest!
FOR EDUCATORS: LITERACY IN ACTION
What better way to celebrate reading than filling your classroom with engaging stories, games and opportunities for students to discover the power of reading? Explore the Reading Rainbow Stories Collection, play The Detective’s Notebook to practice reading comprehension skills, or help students find their next read with The Great American Read Collection. For older students, check out Masterpiece: Literary Drama and It’s Lit on PBSLearningMedia.