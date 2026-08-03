Learning Snacks: Stories Worth Sharing: International Literacy Day and NEW Carl the Collector! 📚🐾

September is the perfect time to celebrate the joy of reading, and International Literacy Day on September 8th is a great reminder of how powerful stories can be. Reading is a powerful tool to share ideas and what makes us special. And be sure to check out NEW EPISODES of Carl the Collector this week, a PBS Kids character who loves to read!