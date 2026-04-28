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Learning Snacks: Test Time Confidence: Tips for Success!

State testing season is here, and with it comes a chance for students to show all they’ve learned and how much they have grown this school year! We know that testing brings on a mix of emotions for students: excitement, pressure and sometimes anxiety. This week, we will focus on tools you can use to make testing season more manageable for everyone.

FOR KIDS: MIND READY, BRAIN READY!
State testing is a time for students to show how their hard work in reading, writing, math and science has helped prepare them for this moment. Just as important as preparing academically is preparing emotionally—learning how to stay calm, confident and focused. Before your testing time, explore strategies for managing testing anxiety with Arthur and his classmates, and join conversations with friends and family about building self-confidence and perseverance.

FOR PARENTS: SUCCESS STARTS AT HOME!
Parents play an important role in helping students feel confident and ready for state testing. A good night’s sleep and a healthy breakfast can help students stay focused and energized on test day. Keep conversations positive and reassuring, and encourage simple breathing exercises to help reduce anxiety and build confidence.

FOR EDUCATORS: BUILDING A CALM, CONFIDENT TESTING ENVIRONMENT
Teachers can make a huge impact on state testing success by creating a calm, confident and encouraging classroom environment. Review games, clear expectations and teaching test-taking strategies can go a long way in easing nerves and boosting confidence. Most importantly, use positive reinforcement and calming strategies to help students feel prepared and ready to shine!

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Celebrate Earth Month with PBS KIDS! This April, check out a very special new episode from WILD KRATTS, plus new episodes of ELINOR WONDERS WHY and CYBERCHASE!
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