Learning Snacks: Test Time Confidence: Tips for Success!

FOR KIDS: MIND READY, BRAIN READY!

State testing is a time for students to show how their hard work in reading, writing, math and science has helped prepare them for this moment. Just as important as preparing academically is preparing emotionally—learning how to stay calm, confident and focused. Before your testing time, explore strategies for managing testing anxiety with Arthur and his classmates , and join conversations with friends and family about building self-confidence and perseverance .

FOR PARENTS: SUCCESS STARTS AT HOME!

Parents play an important role in helping students feel confident and ready for state testing . A good night’s sleep and a healthy breakfast can help students stay focused and energized on test day. Keep conversations positive and reassuring, and encourage simple breathing exercises to help reduce anxiety and build confidence .