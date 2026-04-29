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CT Girl Scouts receive lesson in civics at Fairfield Town Hall

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published April 29, 2026 at 6:07 PM EDT
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Girl Scout Aaliyah Laguerre listens as members of the Probate Court show her town records from the 1600s at Fairfield Town Hall on April 29, 2026.

Aaliyah Laguerre and Ever Hayden, both 11, are hovering over records at the vault located by the Probate Court’s offices at town hall in Fairfield. Some of the records date back to the 1600s. Aaliyah and Ever got to examine how the town’s record keeping abruptly stopped in the 1660s.

Diane Auray, Fairfield’s Chief Clerk said there is a major historic reason as to why that happened.

“I would like to say that we have been a continuously operating court, but we're not because the Stamp Act made it so difficult for people to file the documents here that they had to file, that they stopped,” Auray said.

Aaliyah, Ever and dozens of other girls are in Fairfield to learn about civics as part of the annual Girl Scouts in Government Day. On this day local girl scouts shadow town government officials in an effort to learn more about how some municipalities operate.

Fairfield First Selectperson Christine Vitale shows off her office at town hall to Girl Scouts Ever and Aaliyah. Vitale tells them how she used to be called First Selectman, despite being a woman.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Girl Scout Ever Hayden speaks with Deputy Chief of Staff Jennifer Carpenter at town hall in Fairfield on April 29, 2026. Ever and dozens of other girls are in Fairfield toshadow town government officials in an effort to learn more about how some municipalities operate.

“It used to be selectman for years and years and years,” Vitale said.

Vitale’s title was changed to be more inclusive. Ever actually prefers Vitale’s old title.

“I like selectman,” Ever said.

Vitale whisks Ever and Aaliyah away from room to room, breezing through several departments, from finance, to human resources.

The girls listen intently, even as Vitale and a Finance Department staffer explain how taxes help keep the town running.

Vitale says events like these can help change lives and hopes it instills more appreciation for public service.
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Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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