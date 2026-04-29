Holocaust commemoration in Fairfield comes following antisemitic incident

An annual Holocaust commemoration event in Fairfield Tuesday night has added meaning for some residents who are still reeling from a recent antisemitic incident involving local high school students.

Fairfield resident, John Angel, says events like these can teach children empathy.

“Maybe this is a good time and a teachable moment for these kids who are living in a society they have to recognize is not just about them,” Angel said.

Nina Jacobs, the commemoration’s keynote speaker, survived the Holocaust when she was just a small child. Born in 1942, Jacobs’ father was killed early on. Her mother was forced to temporarily give her away to a Polish family with the hopes she would survive the genocide that ended up killing six million Jews.

Even now, Jacobs said she remembers what it took for her family to protect her.

“They had given away their children, they didn't know if they would ever see their children again,” Jacobs said.

Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public Nina Jacobs, who survived the Holocaust as a small child is helped down from the pulpit after speaking at the 41st annual Holocaust remembrance event at First Church Congregational in Fairfield on April 28th, 2026.

Hundreds crowded the church on Tuesday night as the Fairfield Country Children’s Choir, and the Fairfield Warde High School Chamber Orchestra performed musical pieces to commemorate the event as speakers, from First Selectperson Christine Vitale, Audrey Bowman, a student at Fairfield Warde High School and others, spoke out against antisemitism.

Bowman, who is Jewish, said she feels some people in her generation may not take the topic seriously, saying there is a danger that young people may start out seeing antisemitic remarks as a joke, due to the growth of antisemitic humor as part of a larger growth over antisemitism over the past few years, according to NPR.

She said she worries that mindset could lead someone to harbor genuine hatred and even attempt to commit acts of violence against Jewish people.

“People say stuff as jokes, and it’s not a joke, and I think for the younger generation it has become more common,” Bowman said.

Several Fairfield College Preparatory School students were disciplined after posting antisemitic comments on social media. The hurtful comments were directed towards New Canaan High School hockey players, during their state championship game in March.

Rev. Vanessa Rose, a Fairfield resident, says the event commemoration illustrates how unified the town is in combating antisemitism.

“As challenging as it is to bear witness to the atrocities of the Holocaust, it is also uplifting to do so in the presence of survivors, interfaith clergy, our elected officials, police honor guard, and the student orchestra and choir,” Rose said. ”The members of First Church continue to be so grateful to be able to share our space for such important spiritual work.”

Adele said the recent incident involving the high school students was shocking, however she takes solace in the fact many local residents actively reject antisemitism.

”Each year, we have had more people coming to stand together at this Town event, against hatred,” Adele Jacobs said. “By remembering the past, we choose to do better. We choose to show the world that hate stops with us.”