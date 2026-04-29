© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UConn students, staff and nearby residents voice opposition to proposed golf facility

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published April 29, 2026 at 5:19 PM EDT
Students, staff, and local residents protest on the UConn campus in Storrs, CT on April 29, 2026 against UConn’s plans to build a golf facility over an area that currently contains a collection of conifers planted for research purposes.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Students, staff, and local residents protest on the UConn campus in Storrs, CT on April 29, 2026 against UConn’s plans to build a golf facility over an area that currently contains a collection of conifers planted for research purposes.

Dozens of students, faculty members and residents protested at the University of Connecticut on Wednesday, speaking out against the potential environmental impacts of a new golf facility the university is hoping to build in Mansfield.

The facility would be built at the top of a hill on the corner of Storrs Road and East Road, a site that’s currently home to a collection of dwarf conifer trees once studied by researchers at UConn.

Protestors said removing the trees could lead to stormwater and pesticide runoff into residential wells and local waterways like the Fenton River.

“All of our faculty who teach on environmental science can tell you, once you cut the trees down, you create mudslides. You create runoff. We see that over and over again,” said Phoebe Godfrey, a professor-in-residence at UConn who took part in the protest.

“We’re getting heavier rains, they’re coming in these massive deluges, flooding, that’ll go into people’s wells. It’ll have soil runoff. It'll take the chemicals from the grass and put it into the streams. There's no way that it makes sense,” Godfrey said.

UConn said the project would involve “selective tree clearing, earthwork sensitive to subsurface hydrology and bedrock", "no clear-cutting or bulldozing of forests” and would not impact surrounding wells. The proposed site would not be a golf course, which requires 50 to 200 acres of land, but rather a 7-acre practice area for the university’s men’s golf team.

Quin Harper, a resident of East Road which the project is planned to be built, said his family’s property saw significant damage from tree removal during a previous nearby project.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Quin Harper, a resident of East Road which the project is planned to be built, said his family’s property saw significant damage from tree removal during a previous nearby project.

Quin Harper, a resident of East Road, said he’s still opposed to the development. He said his parents’ home suffered constant water damage after trees were removed from a nearby property in 2001.

“It destroyed our septic system, our tanks and our leaching field. Our well was silted in completely and we had to drill an entire new one,” Harper said.

“The only thing that is keeping our absolutely constant water issues from getting worse are the root systems of the trees that we have here,” he said.

Colin Hamilton, a freshman at UConn who wrote an op-ed against the facility for the college newspaper, said students aren’t opposed to the practice area itself, just its location.

“Best case scenario, this golf location moves,” Hamilton said.

“We love our golf team, we love our school,” he said, “we absolutely welcome this facility being built in a place that is more environmentally conscious.”

At the planned location on East Rd. in Mansfield, someone has hung a stuffed Lorax.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
At the planned location on East Rd. in Mansfield, someone has hung a stuffed Lorax.

What is UConn proposing? 

The area would include a narrow driving range, two putting greens, a building and parking area. The facility would not be open to the public and any use of herbicides or pesticides would be subject to review.

The golf team currently practices inside the Gampel Pavilion on the university’s main campus, but the space is expected to become unavailable due to a renovation project.

Other locations for the facility were considered, including UConn’s Depot campus, but those “posed environmental constraints or could not easily accommodate the proposed practice facility’s program and budget,” according to the university.

What happens next? 

UConn is expected to release a decision this spring about whether it’ll move forward with the project and if an environmental impact evaluation is needed. A spokesperson for the university said a specific date for the decision has not been set.

“People are a little frustrated because we don't have jurisdiction over this,” said Jennifer Kaufman, director of Planning and Development for the Town of Mansfield.

“I think that makes it scary for people, but they have to be patient with the process,” she said.

A petition against the facility has generated more than 2,000 signatures.

Freshman Adlien Ekman collects signatures for a petition against the golf facility project.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Freshman Adlien Ekman collects signatures for a petition against the golf facility project.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public
News
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.