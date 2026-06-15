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Norwalk commemorates Juneteenth with lively community celebrations

Connecticut Public Radio | By Daschall Hayes
Published June 15, 2026 at 1:12 PM EDT
Performers take the stage during Norwalk’s fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Norwalk Green on Saturday, June 13, 2026. The event included live music, speeches and community activities honoring Black history and culture.
Daschall Hayes
/
Connecticut Public
Performers take the stage during Norwalk’s fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Norwalk Green on Saturday, June 13, 2026. The event included live music, speeches and community activities honoring Black history and culture.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Norwalk Green Saturday for the city’s 5th annual Juneteenth celebration, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Norwalk residents, community leaders and vendors fellowshipped while enjoying music, food, speeches and community activities.

The event was co-organized by The First Taxing District of the City of Norwalk and Black Voices for Empowerment & Progress (BVEP).

Romney Donald, co-organizer of the event and founder of BVEP, said this year’s gathering was designed to bring together residents of all backgrounds while highlighting Black history, culture and achievement.

“Juneteenth is more than just having a festival or historical commemoration,” Donald said. “It really is an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come together.”
Hundreds of attendees browse vendor tents during Norwalk’s fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Norwalk Green on Saturday, June 13, 2026. The event featured local businesses, community organizations, food vendors and cultural programming commemorating Juneteenth.
Daschall Hayes
/
Connecticut Public
Hundreds of attendees browse vendor tents during Norwalk’s fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Norwalk Green on Saturday, June 13, 2026. The event featured local businesses, community organizations, food vendors and cultural programming commemorating Juneteenth.

Several local organizers also participated, including Norwalk NAACP, Disability Rights Connecticut, Youth Business Initiative, and Hoops 4 All.

Wilner Joseph, founder of Hoops 4 All, said participating in the festival allows community organizations to connect with residents while highlighting positive examples for local youth.

“Juneteenth is very important because we can highlight the positivity that’s going on in our community,” Joseph said. “We can highlight the positivity that’s happening as far as business owners in our community.”

More than two dozen vendor tents featuring community local organizations and small businesses offered food, clothing, jewelry and community resources.

DJ A-Minor performed alongside other local acts, including students from Jefferson Marine Science Elementary School, who delivered a step routine in front of the gazebo.

Norwalk Mayor Barbara C. Smyth presented a proclamation recognizing June 19, 2026, as Juneteenth Day in the city.

Jewelry and handcrafted items are displayed for sale by a local vendor during Norwalk’s fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Norwalk Green on Saturday, June 13, 2026. More than two dozen vendors participated in the event throughout the afternoon and evening.
Daschall Hayes
/
Connecticut Public
Jewelry and handcrafted items are displayed for sale by a local vendor during Norwalk’s fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Norwalk Green on Saturday, June 13, 2026. More than two dozen vendors participated in the event throughout the afternoon and evening.

Kona Caguao, a Norwalk resident who attends the University of Connecticut, said attending the event broadened his understanding of his local community.

"I feel honored to experience it," Caguao said. "It's a beautiful culture and I think you grow as a person when you learn about and embrace cultures outside your own."

Norwalk Public Schools also participated through its My Sister’s Keeper and My Brother’s Keeper mentoring programs.

Lashante James, a district facilitator for My Sister’s Keeper and assistant principal at Brien McMahon High School, said the initiative supports students in grades 6 through 12 and aims to connect families with resources available through the school district.

“Juneteenth is about celebrating freedom,” James said. “It’s about elevating the community and it’s about informing others about pride and history.”

Juneteenth festivities in Norwalk will continue next weekend with a three-day Juneteenth Carnival scheduled for June 19-21. The event, organized by the African American Association of Norwalk and SoNo Entertainment & Recording Studios, will feature rides, entertainment, food and community activities.
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Daschall Hayes
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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