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West Hartford celebrates Juneteenth with Jubilation Thursdays

Connecticut Public Radio | By Harper Syres
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:43 PM EDT
Harper Syres
/
Connecticut Public
The festival's weekly Emeec Alleah Red introduces the main performance of the night, at West Hartford's Jubilation Thursday, June 11th, 2026

Sounds of Luther Vandross and Michael Jackson covers ran through the air of Blue Back Square in West Hartford Thursday as the second Jubilation Thursday went underway.

This month marks the seventh-year West Hartford has held Juneteenth celebrations, but this celebration looks a bit different from years past.

Instead of doing a traditional one-day festival to commemorate the federal holiday recognizing the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865, West Hartford town officials opted to spread their Juneteenth celebrations across three weeks, marking the beginning of Jubilation Thursdays.

The idea came from the mind of Adrienne Billings-Smith, West Hartford’s employee development & community engagement manager.

“We are constantly competing, all the towns, in a way of getting the same artists, the same day, the same time, and selfishly of me, I wanted to go to other people’s Juneteenth events as well," Billings-Smith said.

With new weekly performances from local artists and participation from vendors, Jubilation Thursdays has become a way to build community and spread other aspects of American History, according to Billings-Smith.

Lynn Roch, founder and CEO of ‘Skin C.R.A.C.K,’ an acronym for (Cream Rejuvenation and Care Kit) says Jubilation Thursdays not only provide good exposure for small business owners like herself, but the celebration is an inclusive way for everyone to participate in a piece of American history.

“African American culture isn’t just one day and that it is an integration of so many parts and things that can be shared with everyone and celebrated by everyone,” Billings-Smith said.

Billings-Smith emphasized that celebrations like Jubilation Thursdays are important, especially as the United States prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4. “I think when you’re having events like this, and telling stories, it’s super important because it’s a part of American history, and uplifting these stories, these voices and these triumphs are huge, not only for us as a community, but this entire country,” Billings-Smith said.

West Hartford will hold its last Jubilation Thursday this month in the evening of June 18 in Blue Back Square.
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Harper Syres
Harper Syres is a Valerie Friedman Emerging Journalists intern at Connecticut Public. Harper is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism with a minor in political science.

She recently graduated from CT State Community College – Manchester, where she obtained an associate’s degree.

Harper is a passionate journalist who enjoys sharing stories about people who are making a difference in their communities.

As a Connecticut native, Harper can usually be found watching Connecticut Sun and Yard Goats games. She also enjoys rewatching Ted Lasso and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.











See stories by Harper Syres

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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