Results: New England re-elects known leaders and welcomes historic newcomers to public office

Across New England on Tuesday, people voted in school gyms , town halls and fire houses , many with kids in tow. They re-elected some well-known leaders and put others in office for the first time. And they had a chance to weigh in on some of the major issues shaping politics across the nation.

As of Wednesday afternoon, states were still counting ballots for some races, including state legislative races, which will have a big impact on what laws get passed and, in some cases, how much power these new leaders will have once they’re in office.

Here is a look at some of the top results , by state.

Vermont

For the first time in the state’s 231-year history, Vermont voters elected a woman to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives . Democrat Becca Balint will also be the first openly LGBTQ person to serve in Vermont’s congressional delegation.

Democrat Peter Welch won the open Senate seat and Republican Phil Scott won his fourth term as governor .

And Vermont became the first state in the country to amend its constitution to protect the right to abortion and birth control , the measure passing with 72% of the vote, according to Vermont’s secretary of state.

Connecticut

Voters in Connecticut re-elected Democratic Governor Ned Lamont to a second term, and Democratic U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal held onto his seat against his Trump-endorsed GOP challenger. One Congressional race remains too close to call .

Voters also approved a ballot measure that amends the constitution to permit the adoption of in-person early voting in Connecticut .

Maine

In Maine, Democratic Governor Janet Mills won a second term , beating Republican Paul LePage, who served as Maine’s governor from 2011-2019. The race for Maine’s 2nd District Congressional seat is likely to go to a runoff .

And the state is poised to have its first two Somali-American state legislators , Mana Abdi of Lewiston and Deqa Dhalac, who is currently serving as South Portland’s mayor.

Massachusetts

Democratic women had a big night in Massachusetts, capturing five of the state’s six constitutional offices, including the governor’s office, and making history. Maura Healey will be the state’s first woman and first openly gay governor of Massachusetts, and Andrea Campbell is the first woman of color to win a statewide contest in Massachusetts , winning her race for Attorney General.

Massachusetts voters approved three ballot measures, including a “ millionaire’s tax ,” upholding a new law allowing immigrants who are in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses , and forcing dental insurers to adopt new spending rules . They rejected a proposed rule change for alcohol sellers.

Rhode Island

Democrats swept the major races in Rhode Island. Voters elected Gov. Dan McKee , who has been serving as governor since his predecessor left for a role in the Biden administration. They elected Democrat Seth Magaziner to serve in Congress. They also approved bond measures to fund school buildings, higher education and environmental projects.

New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, Republican Governor Chris Sununu won a fourth 2-year term . The state’s congressional delegation remains Democratic . Voters re-elected Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan, Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster.