In Bridgeport, voters head to polls in confusing election that may decide the city's next mayor

In Bridgeport, two-term incumbent mayor Joe Ganim, who was sent to federal prison for corruption charges following his first stint as mayor in the ‘90s and early 2000s, narrowly won the city’s Democratic primary in September by 251 votes.

But the primary results were quickly contested in state court by John Gomes, Ganim’s challenger and former aide. Gomes filed a complaint after video emerged of a person making what appeared to be multiple early morning trips to stuff stacks of papers into a ballot drop box.

On Nov. 1, Superior Court Judge William Clark overturned the primary results and ordered a new election.

A Ganim victory on Tuesday would likely set the stage for another primary, according to lawyers for both Ganim and Gomes. But it remained unclear this week how the city's process for electing its mayor would unfold. State election officials have yet to comment on how they are interpreting the legal ruling. If Gomes wins in the general election, that could bring the litigation to a close, according to his attorney.

Gomes is listed as the Independent Party’s candidate for the November election. Ganim and Gomes will face Republican challenger David Herz and petitioning candidate Lamond Daniels.

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public's Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.