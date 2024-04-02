Polls open across CT for presidential primary, with Biden-Trump race already sown up

Voters in Connecticut will weigh in Tuesday on their parties' presidential nominees, a largely symbolic vote now that both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have locked up the Democratic and Republican nominations.

Biden and Trump are both expected to easily win Connecticut's primary.

Connecticut has multiple candidates on the ballot, but it also offers voters the opportunity to vote for “uncommitted.” Biden has faced opposition from activists nationally and in Connecticut who are encouraging Democrats to vote against him over his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin are also holding primaries Tuesday.

Early voting comes to CT

Thousands of people in the state already cast their ballot in-person through early voting.

About 18,000 of the state's 1.2 million registered Democrats and Republicans cast their ballots through early voting, according to the Secretary of the State.

The 2024 presidential primary marks the first time Connecticut has held early voting under the new state law that took effect this year. Connecticut is one of the last states to allow in-person early voting nationwide.

With nominations locked, does CT's primary matter?

If a presidential primary occurs after the candidates for the office have already been determined, then is that primary really worth having?

"I do think the primaries are important," Connecticut Republican Party Chairman Ben Proto said. “It's important for people to be able to express their opinion."

Connecticut Democratic Chair Nancy DiNardo agrees.

“I think what it does is it gives parties the opportunity to really get a firsthand look at what their rank and file is thinking about and how they feel about things,” DiNardo said. “I really don't have a problem with having the primary, maybe just because I'm so confident that Biden will easily win.”

Despite Biden's expected victory, a movement of "uncommitted" voters has kept him from bigger wins in other states — and that movement could come to Connecticut.

'Uncommitted' voters cut into Biden's victory margins nationwide

The "uncommitted" movement, over Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war, has spread to several states and raised more questions about whether a small but significant number of Democrats angry at Biden might abandon him in November.

“We've seen around the country a number of uncommitted votes that are being cast in a Democratic primary, with an incumbent Democrat[ic] president on the ballot,” Proto said.

A week after 101,000 Michigan voters chose “uncommitted” on their ballots, so did roughly 263,000 voters in the five Super Tuesday states where similar ballot options were available. Minnesota, which had the most organized effort outside of Michigan, saw one in five Democratic voters mark the “uncommitted” option, a higher percentage than the 13% who voted uncommitted in Michigan.

Despite the wave spreading to other states, DiNardo, Connecticut's Democratic chair, said the uncommitted vote is a useful gauge of voter opinion.

“I think having uncommitted is important,” DiNardo said, “so we can see how many people out there are really uncommitted to our candidate. I think it's been a helpful tool for us.”

Primaries helpful in other ways

Connecticut’s presidential primaries are useful in other ways, DiNardo said.

The primary chooses not just candidates, but also convention delegates.

"The presidential candidate that wins (in this case, Joe Biden), those (Biden supporters) are the delegates that get to go,” DiNardo said. “The Connecticut Democratic delegates, I think, are just as important in the final count as any other state.”

The presidential primary also can help candidates down ballot from the presidential race, she said.

"We have the data [about] who actually came out and who didn't come out,” DiNardo said. “So that's important, particularly for down-ballot people to make sure that we're getting people to come out and vote in the election."

CT's primary is now earlier

Both Proto and DiNardo agree that the General Assembly’s decision to move up the date of Connecticut’s presidential primary was important.

The date was moved from the last Tuesday in April to the first Tuesday, which this year, is April 2.

“Both Nancy DiNardo and I testified together to the Connecticut legislature asking him to change the primary date. And they did,” Proto said. “I would like to see it even earlier. I would hope that they might take a look at it for 2028, particularly given the fact that in 2028, both parties will have open presidential primaries."

Proto said he expects the 2028 race to be a "free for all" for both Republicans and Democrats.

"I think Connecticut would be in a much better position if they were earlier in that process than later," he said.

Should primaries be regional?

Proto has an idea of how presidential primaries nationwide might be more effective in choosing candidates: Make the primaries based on regions instead of states.

"When you look at the Northeast, and you can define that wherever you want. But let's just say Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and New England, there's a very different political philosophy and political understanding of voters on both sides than say, in the Southwest, or the Southeast, or the Northwest, or in the middle states — the Rust Belt, the Iron Belt, the Bible Belt," he said.

Holding primaries regionally allows people to "get a better idea of where the country is," Proto said.

While intrigued with that idea, DiNardo said the problem would be getting individual states to agree to do something the Democratic National Committee currently allows them to do anyway.

“In the DNC, one of the rules is if you do a primary with two other states that you're connected to, like if we did New York and Connecticut and Massachusetts, and then if New York was connected to Pennsylvania, we get more delegates to go to the convention,” DiNardo said. "I don't see it happening a whole lot."

"States are looking at it from their own perspective," she said. "I don't know if they would see an advantage to doing that."

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public's John Henry Smith, Matt Dwyer, Michayla Savitt, Patrick Skahill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.